Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells 6,266 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $240,489.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE USNA traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $38.03. 12,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $65.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $212.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USNA. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

View Our Latest Report on USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.