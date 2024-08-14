Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.19.

INSM stock opened at $76.38 on Monday. Insmed has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $78.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $390,951.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,302.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,611 shares of company stock valued at $12,584,876. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

