Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Short Interest Up 67,122.2% in July

Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 605,000 shares, an increase of 67,122.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Integral Diagnostics Stock Performance

ITGDF opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. Integral Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.10.

Integral Diagnostics Company Profile

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

