Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Hits New 52-Week High at $155.37

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.37 and last traded at $155.07, with a volume of 78080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $839,259,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after buying an additional 3,536,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after buying an additional 2,530,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,832,000 after buying an additional 1,790,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

