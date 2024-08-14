International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 203,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 249,428 shares.The stock last traded at $16.55 and had previously closed at $16.53.

IMXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of International Money Express from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $538.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $171.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.89 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

