Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,146.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,419 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,098,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 117,940 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after acquiring an additional 114,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,603,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA PPA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.60. 74,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,580. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.43. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $110.26. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

