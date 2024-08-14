Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the July 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
BSJT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.49. 78,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,369. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
