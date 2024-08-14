Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the July 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BSJT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.49. 78,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,369. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSJT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

