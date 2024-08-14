Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Stake Lowered by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 12.04% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $15,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $35.42. 815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,149. The stock has a market cap of $127.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $37.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2017 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

