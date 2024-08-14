Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Holdings Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.97% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $46,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,005,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,500,000 after acquiring an additional 877,406 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,003,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 844,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 292,829 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,167,000 after buying an additional 44,148 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PRFZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,259. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.