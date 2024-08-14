Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 1.8% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,008,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.59.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

