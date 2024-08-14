Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,135,636 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the previous session’s volume of 1,406,261 shares.The stock last traded at $44.22 and had previously closed at $43.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.97.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.