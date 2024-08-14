Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Up 1,230.8% in July

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 1,230.8% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 110,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PSCI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a one year low of $93.45 and a one year high of $136.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1428 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.