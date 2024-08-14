Investors Buy High Volume of Victoria’s Secret & Co. Call Options (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,137 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 74% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,519 call options.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.18. 3,781,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,319. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 511,573 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 172,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.