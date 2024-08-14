Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Investors Title has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.70. 5,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,211. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $127.71 and a 1-year high of $213.00. The firm has a market cap of $396.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.07.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

