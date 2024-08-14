Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Investors Title has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
Investors Title Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.70. 5,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,211. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $127.71 and a 1-year high of $213.00. The firm has a market cap of $396.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on ITIC
About Investors Title
Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Investors Title
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.