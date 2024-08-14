IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of NASDAQ IOBT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. 187,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,318. IO Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.
In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 51,522 shares of IO Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $68,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,377,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
