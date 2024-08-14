iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.14

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.14 and last traded at $52.12, with a volume of 575830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1761 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
