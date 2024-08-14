iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.14

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.14 and last traded at $52.12, with a volume of 575830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1761 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 92,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

