iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,237 shares during the period. EQ LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,875,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.28. The company had a trading volume of 30,207,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,677,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average is $92.72. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.