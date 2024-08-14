iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Lessened by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,038,000 after buying an additional 420,053 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $66,059,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,160. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.60. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $150.17.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.