iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,736,863 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,078,452 shares.The stock last traded at $51.81 and had previously closed at $51.66.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USIG. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,727,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,867 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $24,068,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 206,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 47,187 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 203,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 29,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 190,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

