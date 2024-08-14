iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,736,863 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,078,452 shares.The stock last traded at $51.81 and had previously closed at $51.66.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
