iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI) Shares Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report) by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 155.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,179,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,480,000 after acquiring an additional 27,495,924 shares during the period. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,199,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $940,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE FXI traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 41,295,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,989,066. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.16.

