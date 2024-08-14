iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $61.16

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.16 and last traded at $61.60, with a volume of 48034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.93.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

