iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.52

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$28.52 and last traded at C$28.50, with a volume of 17629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.43.

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.57.

About iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

iShares DEX Universe Bond Index Fund seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the DEX Universe Bond Index, net of expenses. The DEX Bond Index consists of a diversified selection of investment-grade Government of Canada, provincial, corporate and municipal bonds issued domestically in Canada and denominated in Canadian dollars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.