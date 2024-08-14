iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,232,000. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,903,000. EWA LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 133,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,087,685 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $115.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.06.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

