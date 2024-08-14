iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.60

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.60 and last traded at $68.41, with a volume of 116291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.31.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $682.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $554,000.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

