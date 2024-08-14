iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 71,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 85,353 shares.The stock last traded at $77.01 and had previously closed at $77.03.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.57.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILCG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 44,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

