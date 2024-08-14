iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the July 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWZS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 101,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,484. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $133.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 110,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

