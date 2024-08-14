iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 5,020.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 70,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EEMA opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.65. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $403.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

