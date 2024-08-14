iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $54,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $171.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,360 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.25. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

