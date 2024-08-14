iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.47

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.47 and last traded at $100.63, with a volume of 278848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.36.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,064,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

