iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.07

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.07 and last traded at $62.71, with a volume of 53049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.19.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 810.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

