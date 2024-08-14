iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Position Raised by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.19. The stock had a trading volume of 239,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,640. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.45 and a 12 month high of $226.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.08 and its 200 day moving average is $199.66.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

