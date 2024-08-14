iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.66. 1,181,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,310. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
