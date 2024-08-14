iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.66. 1,181,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,310. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.