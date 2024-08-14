Itaú Unibanco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUBGet Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,140 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 148% compared to the typical volume of 1,672 call options.

ITUB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,314,717. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 191.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 33,040,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720,091 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,322,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908,536 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,644,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 460.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,262,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,769,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

