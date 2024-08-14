IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.9% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.4 %

LLY traded up $22.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $930.11. 2,475,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $873.64 and a 200 day moving average of $800.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $966.10.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $948.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.