Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Position Trimmed by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tlwm grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on J. William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares in the company, valued at $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,750. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:J traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.99. The stock had a trading volume of 818,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,951. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.02 and its 200 day moving average is $143.51. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

