Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,925 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 49,723 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 125,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 86,307 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock remained flat at $48.77 on Wednesday. 114,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,241. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Stories

