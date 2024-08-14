Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

JBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

NYSE:JBI opened at $10.62 on Monday. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

In other news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

