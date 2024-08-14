JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.83 Per Share

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 1.83 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from JB Hi-Fi’s previous final dividend of $1.15.
JB Hi-Fi Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
About JB Hi-Fi
