Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) to “Buy”

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens raised shares of PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAR

PAR Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:PAR opened at $51.97 on Monday. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $55.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.