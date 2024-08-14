Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JFBC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. 5,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76.

Get Jeffersonville Bancorp alerts:

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.