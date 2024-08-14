Jito (JTO) Price Hits $2.48 on Exchanges

Jito (JTO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Jito token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00004190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jito has a total market capitalization of $284.87 million and $51.16 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jito has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jito Token Profile

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 124,581,631.1 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.49372915 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $41,196,583.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

