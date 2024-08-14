Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,057 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $80,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 297,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,620,000 after buying an additional 498,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

JNJ traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,633,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,862. The firm has a market cap of $382.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.06.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

