Jonathan Segal Buys 5,000 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Segal purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $17,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,632,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,785,565.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 9th, Jonathan Segal purchased 5,000 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $17,650.00.
ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance
STKS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. 85,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,876. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $114.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
STKS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 124.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 57,878 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 209,985 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 801,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 60.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 115,394 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
