Jonathan Segal Buys 5,000 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Segal purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $17,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,632,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,785,565.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Jonathan Segal purchased 5,000 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $17,650.00.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

STKS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. 85,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,876. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $114.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.22 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 14.71% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

STKS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 124.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 57,878 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 209,985 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 801,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 60.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 115,394 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Articles

