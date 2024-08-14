Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Journey Medical Trading Up 14.2 %

NASDAQ DERM opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $96.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31. Journey Medical has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $8.11.

Get Journey Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DERM shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Journey Medical in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Journey Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph Benesch sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $51,002.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,900.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Journey Medical

(Get Free Report)

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.