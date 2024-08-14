K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.58.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNT

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

Shares of CVE:KNT remained flat at C$7.99 during trading on Wednesday. 337,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

In related news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total transaction of C$1,725,075.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.