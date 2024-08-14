Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 16th.

Kandi Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of KNDI opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $152.88 million, a PE ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.35. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

Featured Articles

