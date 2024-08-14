KE (NYSE:BEKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

KE Stock Performance

KE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. 2,236,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,161,415. KE has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

