Kelly Services, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KELYA. StockNews.com lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Kelly Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $20.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

