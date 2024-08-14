Kelly Services, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $20.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.
