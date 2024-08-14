Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.27) Per Share

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.27) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.16). The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.80) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.71) EPS.

KROS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

KROS opened at $44.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 360,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 61,992 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,944,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,666,000 after purchasing an additional 176,803 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

