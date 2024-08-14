Kevin J. Thompson Acquires 640 Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) insider Kevin J. Thompson purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,655 ($97.74) per share, for a total transaction of £48,992 ($62,553.63).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of SPX opened at GBX 7,650 ($97.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,571.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,341.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01. The company has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,072.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7,560 ($96.53) and a 52-week high of £112.80 ($144.02).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a GBX 47.50 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,425.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($125.13) to GBX 8,150 ($104.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,690 ($123.72) to GBX 9,580 ($122.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,697.50 ($123.82).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

